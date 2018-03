BRIEF-Bridgepoint Education Plans To Separate From Ashford University, Improve Access To High-Quality Education

March 13 (Reuters) - Bridgepoint Education Inc:

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION, INC. PLANS TO SEPARATE FROM ASHFORD UNIVERSITY, IMPROVE ACCESS TO HIGH-QUALITY EDUCATION

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION - ‍UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES WILL ALSO MERGE WITH ASHFORD UNIVERSITY, ITS SISTER INSTITUTION​

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION - ‍PLANS TO SEPARATE FROM ITS ACADEMIC INSTITUTIONS, ASHFORD UNIVERSITY AND UNIVERSITY OF ROCKIES

* BRIDGEPOINT EDUCATION - ‍PLANS TO BECOME AN ONLINE PROGRAM MANAGEMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: