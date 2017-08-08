FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bridgestone India to invest $304.3 mln for plant expansion in India
August 8, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Bridgestone India to invest $304.3 mln for plant expansion in India

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Bridgestone India Pvt Ltd:

* Bridgestone to invest $304.3 million for plant expansion in India

* Expansion for both Pune (Chakan) and Indore (Kheda) plants‍​

* Investment will be done in a phased manner over the next five years starting 2017.

* Sees production capacity increasing by about 15,000 tyres/day, bringing total daily production from both plants to 41,000 tyres by 2022

* Expansion expected to create 450 jobs for skilled manpower

Source text - Bridgestone India Pvt. Ltd., a group company of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's leading tyre and rubber company, today announced its expansion with an investment of 304.3 Million USD for both the Pune (Chakan) and Indore (Kheda) plants. The investment will be done in a phased manner over the next five years starting 2017.

Further company coverage:

