#Market News
July 6, 2017 / 1:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-BridgeTex Pipeline launches open season for expanded capacity

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* BridgeTex Pipeline launches open season for expanded capacity

* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - BridgeTex Pipeline was recently expanded from 300,000 barrels per day to a capacity of 400,000 bpd

* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - BridgeTex may further expand capacity of pipeline system up to approximately 440,000 bpd

* Magellan Midstream -BridgeTex Pipeline recently expanded from 300,000 bpd to a capacity of 400,000 bpd to deliver permian basin crude oil to Houston Gulf Coast Area

* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - all potential customers must submit binding commitments by Aug. 4, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

