BRIEF-BridgeTex Pipeline launches open season for expanded capacity

July 6 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* BridgeTex Pipeline launches open season for expanded capacity

* Magellan Midstream -BridgeTex Pipeline recently expanded from 300,000 bpd to a capacity of 400,000 bpd to deliver permian basin crude oil to Houston Gulf Coast Area

* Magellan Midstream Partners Lp - all potential customers must submit binding commitments by Aug. 4, 2017