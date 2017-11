BRIEF-Bridgetex Pipeline To Further Expand, Launches Supplemental Open Season For Additional Capacity

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp:

* BRIDGETEX PIPELINE TO FURTHER EXPAND, LAUNCHES SUPPLEMENTAL OPEN SEASON FOR ADDITIONAL CAPACITY

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - BRIDGETEX PIPELINE‘S ADDITIONAL 40,000 BPD OF CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN EARLY 2019

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍ BRIDGETEX IS EXPANDING PIPELINE SYSTEM AGAIN, FOR A NEW CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY 440,000 BARRELS PER DAY​

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - HAS LAUNCHED A SUPPLEMENTAL OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANDED CAPACITY

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ALL POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS FOR BRIDGETEX PIPELINE BY DEC. 30, 2017