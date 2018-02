Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bridgewater Bancshares Inc:

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC FILES FOR IPO OF ABOUT $50 MILLION - SEC FILING

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC SAYS HAVE APPLIED TO LIST COMMON STOCK ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER THE SYMBOL “BWB”‍​

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC - D.A. DAVIDSON AND SANDLER O‘NEILL + PARTNERS, L.P.‍ ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO​

* BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC - PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE‍​