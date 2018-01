BRIEF-‍Brigade Capital Management - On Behalf Of A Fund Managed By It​, Issued Correspondence With OCI Partners

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Oci Partners Lp:

* ‍BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - ON BEHALF OF A FUND MANAGED BY IT​, ISSUED CORRESPONDENCE WITH OCI PARTNERS

* ‍BRIGADE CAPITAL SAYS BELIEVES OCI PARTNERS’ CURRENT UNIT PRICE IS “MATERIALLY BELOW ITS FAIR VALUE”

* BRIGADE CAPITAL - CONCERNED WITH PROSPECT OF “FORCED SQUEEZE OUT” OF OCIP‘S MINORITY UNITHOLDERS AFTER INCREASE IN OCI N.V.‘S OWNERSHIP IN OCIP

* BRIGADE CAPITAL SAYS URGE OCI PARTNERS TO "AT LEAST ACCELERATE" SIMULTANEOUS DISCLOSURE OF KEY FINANCIAL METRICS FOR Q4 AND PROVIDE GUIDANCE FOR Q1