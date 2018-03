BRIEF-Brigade Capital Released Letter To Kindred Healthcare​ Board, CEO

March 19 (Reuters) - Brigade Capital Management:

* BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE BY HUMANA, TPG CAPITAL AND WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE

* ‍BRIGADE CAPITAL SAYS RELEASED LETTER TO CEO AND BOARD OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE​ TODAY, ON BEHALF OF FUNDS MANAGED BY IT

* ‍BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT PRESENTLY OWN 5.7 PERCENT OF OUTSTANDING SHARES OF KINDRED’S COMMON STOCK​

* ‍BRIGADE SAYS LETTER TO KINDRED DETAILS BRIGADE’S VIEW THAT SALE IS “ILL TIMED”

* ‍BRIGADE CAPITAL - “URGES” KINDRED BOARD & MANAGEMENT TO EVALUATE, RECONSTITUTE THEMSELVES WITH NEW MEMBERS​

* ‍BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: