BRIEF-Brigade Capital Reports 5.8 Pct Stake In Kindred Healthcare

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brigade Capital Management Lp:

* BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS 5.8 PERCENT STAKE IN KINDRED HEALTHCARE AS OF DEC 19‍​ - SEC FILING

* SAYS ON DEC 27, IT DELIVERED LETTER TO KINDRED‘S BOARD STATING OPPOSITION TO DEAL WITH AFFILIATES OF TPG CAPITAL, HUMANA, AMONG OTHERS

* SAYS ‍​REPRESENTATIVES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDRED REGARDING PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF KINDRED, AMONG OTHER THINGS

* SAYS BELIEVES THAT $9.00/SHARE CASH MERGER PRICE FOR KINDRED "SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES" KINDRED'S COMMON STOCK Source text: (bit.ly/2C0jvEJ) Further company coverage: