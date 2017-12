Dec 11 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp:

* BRIGGS & STRATTON ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL SPREADER AND SPRAYER PRODUCT LINE

* BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP - BRIGGS & STRATTON FINANCED TRANSACTION FROM CASH ON HAND

* BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP - EXPECTS THAT ACQUISITION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS OR CASH FLOWS

* BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP - ACQUIRED ASSETS OF GROUND LOGIC INC OF LINCOLN, NE