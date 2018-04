April 25 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp:

* BRIGGS & STRATTON DECLARES DIVIDEND AND APPROVES $50 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* BRIGGS & STRATTON - AUTHORIZED $50 MILLION IN FUNDS FOR USE IN CO’S STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH EXPIRATION OF JUNE 30, 2020

* BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP - WILL REPURCHASE SHARES OF COMMON STOCK USING AVAILABLE CASH