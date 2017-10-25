FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27
Sections
Featured
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Cyber Risk
Kaspersky obtained suspected NSA code from U.S. computer
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
Technology
Amazon to sell smart locks so it can slip packages into your home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 8:43 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton reports Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp

* Briggs & Stratton Corporation reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 sales $1.9 billion to $1.95 billion

* Q1 sales $329 million versus I/B/E/S view $295.8 million

* Raises FY 2018 earnings per share view to $1.41 to $1.58

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.36

* Briggs & Stratton- ‍for fiscal 2018, operating margins expected to be about 5.8% to 6.0% prior to impact of costs related to business optimization program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.