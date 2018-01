BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Reports Q2 Gaap Loss Per Share $0.39

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp:

* BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.23 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.91 BILLION TO $1.96 BILLION

* Q2 SALES $446 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $424 MILLION

* RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW TO $1.45 TO $1.62

* AS A RESULT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017, COMPANY RECOGNIZED A ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $24.9 MILLION IN Q2

* EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CORPORATE TAX RATE WILL RESULT IN AN EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 29% TO 31% FOR FISCAL 2018

* BEGINNING IN FISCAL 2019, COMPANY‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY 26% TO 28%

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.63, REVENUE VIEW $1.91 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S