BRIEF-Briggs & Stratton Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share Of $0.74

April 25 (Reuters) - Briggs & Stratton Corp:

* Q3 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.74

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.33 TO $1.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 SALES $604 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $616.2 MILLION

* AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION IN SHARE REPURCHASES

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54, REVENUE VIEW $1.92 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BRIGGS & STRATTON - UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD REDUCE FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK BY UP TO AN INCREMENTAL $0.20 PER DILUTED SHARE

* BRIGGS & STRATTON - UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR NET SALES BY UP TO $40 MILLION

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $80 MILLION - $90 MILLION

* REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER

* REDUCTION IN U.S. CHANNEL INVENTORY EXPECTED THIS SEASON IN ANTICIPATION OF BRAND CHANGES AT A MAJOR RETAILER

* BRIGGS & STRATTON SEES 2018 NET SALES TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.89 BILLION TO $1.94 BILLION, EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM UNSEASONABLE WEATHER DURING H2 OF FISCAL 2018