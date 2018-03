BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Announces Secondary Offering Of 4,606,062 Shares Of Common Stock

March 26 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES SECONDARY OFFERING OF 4,606,062 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS AND REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - INTENDS TO REPURCHASE FROM UNDERWRITER 800,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK​

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY