BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions - Co's Units,Others, Entered Amendment To Credit Agreement

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS-ON NOV 30, CO‘S UNITS,OTHERS, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JAN 30, 2013​

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - ‍ MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FACILITY AND REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNCHANGED - SEC FILING

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS-PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, BORROWER REDUCED APPLICABLE RATES PER ANNUM FOR TERM LOAN FACILITY, REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​