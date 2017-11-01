FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 9:41 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions reports third quarter of 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 revenue $433 million versus I/B/E/S view $429.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc sees ‍revenue growth in 2017 of approximately 10-11 pct​

* Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc - sees ‍2017 net income growth and diluted earnings per common share growth in 2017 of about 42 pct​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.