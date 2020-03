BRIEF-Bright Horizons Family Solutions - Will Temporarily Close More Than Half Of U.S.-Based Centers

March 18 (Reuters) - Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc :

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - BRIGHT HORIZONS WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE MORE THAN HALF OF ITS U.S.-BASED CENTERS

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE CRITICAL HEALTH CARE CLIENT AND “HUB” CENTERS IN U.S.

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS- WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE OF IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS TO CO DURING Q1 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS - RECENT OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS DISRUPTED BRIGHT HORIZONS’ OPERATIONS IN UNITED STATES, UNITED KINGDOM & NETHERLANDS.

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - EXPECT MORE THAN HALF U.S.-BASED CENTERS WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL END OF APRIL

* BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC - NO ASSURANCE THAT U.K. CENTERS WILL CONTINUE TO FULLY OPERATE

* BRIGHT HORIZONS- HAS STRONG BALANCE SHEET CURRENTLY WITH ABOUT $100 MILLION OF CASH, UNDRAWN $225 MILLION MULTI-CURRENCY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2J1zZgx Further company coverage: