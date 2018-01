Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bright Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ACQUIRE STAKES AND DEBTS IN TWO REAL ESTATE FIRMS FOR A COMBINED 985.2 MILLION YUAN ($151.80 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CbhfX2; bit.ly/2A4Pk9u Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)