Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd :

* BRIGHT SCHOLAR ANNOUNCES PRICING OF FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS - REGISTERED FOLLOW-ON PUBLIC OFFERING OF AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES BY COMPANY WAS PRICED AT US$19.00 PER ADS​