BRIEF-Bright Smart Securities, Phillip Securities announces pre-IPO prices for Razer Inc
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 10, 2017 / 12:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Bright Smart Securities, Phillip Securities announces pre-IPO prices for Razer Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Razer Inc

* Bright Smart Securities International (H.K.) Limited (Bright Smart Securities) says pre-IPO highest and lowest trading prices for Razer Inc on its electronic platform for pre-IPO shares trade were HK$6.2 ($0.7946) and HK$4.8

* Bright Smart Securities says the price closed at HK$5.03 per share, 29 percent higher than its offer price of HK$3.88

* Phillip Securities (HK) Ltd (Phillip Securities) says pre-IPO highest and lowest trading prices for Razer Inc on automated electronic platform for pre-IPO shares trade phillipmart were HK$5.13 and HK$4.55

* Phillip Securities says the price closed at HK$4.65 per share, 19.85 percent higher than its offer price of HK$3.88

Further company coverage:

$1 = 7.8025 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom

