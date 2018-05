May 3 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc:

* BRIGHTCOVE APPOINTS ROBERT NORECK CFO

* BRIGHTCOVE INC - NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES

* BRIGHTCOVE INC - NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)