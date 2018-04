BRIEF-Brightcove Q1 Loss Per Share $0.06

April 26 (Reuters) - Brightcove Inc:

* BRIGHTCOVE ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2018

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* Q1 REVENUE $41.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $40.2 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.06 TO $0.07 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE $41.3 MILLION TO $41.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.02, REVENUE VIEW $40.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $166.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER AGAINST OUR BOOKINGS GROWTH TARGET FOR YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: