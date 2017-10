BRIEF-Brighter ‍board decides to issue private placement of a total of SEK 6.4 million

Aug 7 (Reuters) - BRIGHTER AB (PUBL):

* ‍BOARD HAS DECIDED TO ISSUE A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF A TOTAL OF SEK 6,400,000 AND 1,600,000 SHARES​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE PER SHARE WILL BE SEK 4.00, CORRESPONDING TO A DISCOUNT OF 4.53% OF CLOSING PRICE ON AUGUST 3​

* ‍CAPITAL WILL BE USED MAINLY FOR LAUNCH OF BRIGHTER‘S CONNECTED DIABETES AID, ACTSITE​

* ‍FINANCING IS MADE THROUGH A LOAN OF SEK 3.82 MILLION AND A PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SEK 2.58 MILLION IN CASH​