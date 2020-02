Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brighter AB (publ):

* OCT-DEC CAPITALIZED EXPENDITURE FOR DEVELOPMENT WORK REACHED SEK 9,729 THOUSAND (11,075).

* OCT-DEC NET SALES REACHED SEK 2,398 THOUSAND (0).

* OCT-DEC OPERATING RESULT AMOUNTED TO SEK -35,029 THOUSAND (-10,843) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)