April 16 (Reuters) - BRIGHTER AB (PUBL):

* BARBRO FRIDÉN PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF BRIGHTER’S BOARD.

* BARBRO SERVED AS CEO OF SHEIKH KHALIFA MEDICAL CITY IN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* CURRENT CHAIRMAN, GERT WESTERGREN, HAS DECLINED RE-ELECTION AFTER 10 YEARS OF WORK WITH COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)