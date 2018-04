April 5 (Reuters) - BRIGHTER AB (PUBL):

* BRIGHTER STRENGTHENS ITS FINANCING WITH 672 TSEK THROUGH EXERCISE OF WARRANTS.

* FIRST EXERCISE PERIOD FOR BRIGHTER’S WARRANTS OF SERIES TO4 IS NOW COMPLETED

* COMPANY THEREBY STRENGTHENS ITS FINANCING WITH 672 TSEK, REPRESENTING 111,770 NEW SHARES.

* NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTES IN BRIGHTER WILL INCREASE BY 111,770 SHARES TO A TOTAL OF 66,160,000.