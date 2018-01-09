BRIEF-BrightPath Biotherapeutics says exercise of options

Jan 9 (Reuters) - BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co Ltd

* Says 5,800 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 580,000 shares of its common stock from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9

* Says 800 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 80,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 4, at the price of 586 yen per share

* Says 5,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 500,000 shares of its common stock on Jan. 9, at the price of 686 yen per share

