May 3 (Reuters) - BrightSphere Investment Group PLC :

* QTRLY ECONOMIC NET INCOME EPS OF $0.50 PER SHARE

* AUM OF $240.1 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.2% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $249.7 MILLION VERSUS $196.2 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45, REVENUE VIEW $236.8 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.10 PER SHARE, UP 11.1%