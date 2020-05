BRIEF-Brikor Says Has A Healthy Outstanding Order Book

May 15 (Reuters) - Brikor Ltd:

* FURTHER OPERATIONAL UPDATE ON COVID-19 AND THE IMPACT ON BRIKOR

* HAS A HEALTHY OUTSTANDING ORDER BOOK AND ANTICIPATES SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN ACTIVITY ONCE LOCKDOWN MOVES TO LEVEL 3

* HAS BEEN ABLE TO SUPPLY COAL DURING LEVEL 5 LOCKDOWN THROUGH ITS WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY ILANGABI INVESTMENTS 12 (PTY) LTD

* FROM 1 MAY 2020, BRICK SALES & DISTRIBUTION RESUMED IN PHASED-IN APPROACH UNDER LEVEL 4 WITH LIMITED DISTRIBUTION AND SALES ACTIVITY

* ALTHOUGH LOCK DOWN HAS HAD ADVERSE EFFECT ON REVENUE & PROFITS, GROUP REMAINS SUSTAINABLE & IN STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION