Nov 14 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BRILL NV:

* EXPECT TO END YEAR WITH LOW DOUBLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH, INCLUDING LOW SINGLE DIGIT ORGANIC GROWTH‍​

* EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH, AND EBITDA MARGIN TO END SLIGHTLY BELOW 2016

* SAYS TOTAL REVENUE DEVELOPED A LITTLE SLOWER THAN EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER‍​ Source text : bit.ly/2iW7q6L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)