BRIEF-Brimstone Investment and Stadio says agreement to ‍acquire MBS Education​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd ‍​

* ‍BRIMSTONE AND STADIO HOLDINGS HAVE ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A.​

* AGREEMENT INCLUDES WITH ‍COÖPERATIVE APOLLO GLOBAL NETHERLANDS U.A., ENCOSOLVE PROPRIETARY AND MBS EDUCATION INVESTMENTS

* AGREEMENT IS TO ‍ACQUIRE 100% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MBS EDUCATION​

* ‍PURCHASE CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR BRIMSTONE‘S 30% STAKE IN MILPARK IS R96 MILLION AND WILL BE SETTLED FROM EXISTING CASH RESOURCES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)