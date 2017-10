BRIEF-Brimstone Investment to take part in private placement of Stadio shares

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* BRIMSTONE‘S PARTICIPATION IN A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

* DEAL INCLUDES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF STADIO SHARES WITH AN AGGREGATE VALUE OF R100 MILLION BY STADIO WITH BRIMSTONE SPV

* PRICE AT WHICH STADIO SHARES WILL BE PLACED AND ISSUED IN TERMS OF B-BBEE TRANSACTION WILL BE LOWER OF R2.96 PER STADIO SHARE

* EFFECTIVE DATE OF B-BBEE TRANSACTION WILL BE 5TH BUSINESS DAY AFTER CLOSING DATE OF INDIVIDUAL PLACEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)