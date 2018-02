BRIEF-Brimstone Says Disposed 13.5 Mln Shares In Life Healthcare For 362 Mln Rand

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brimstone Investment Corporation Ltd :

* ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE DISPOSAL OF 13.5 MLN LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED SHARES

* DISPOSAL ‍FOR AN AGGREGATE TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF R362 MILLION

* BRIMSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION - ‍FOLLOWING DISPOSAL BRIMSTONE HOLDS 51.3 MLN SHARES IN LIFE HEALTHCARE, REPRESENTING SHAREHOLDING OF 3.54 PCT​

* ‍TOTAL CONSIDERATION RECEIVED BY BRIMSTONE FOR DISPOSAL WILL BE USED TO REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT FUNDING OBLIGATIONS​