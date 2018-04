BRIEF-Brinks Reports Qtrly Revenue Of $879 Mln, Up 12 Pct

April 25 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* BRINK’S REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* BRINKS CO QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.42

* BRINK’S AFFIRMED ITS 2018 NON-GAAP GUIDANCE

* BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $0.65

* QTRLY REVENUE $879 MILLION , UP 12%

* “EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”

* EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MILLION IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $785.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MILLION VERSUS. $788 MILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MILLION

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MILLION

* SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60

* SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 – $3.85

* FOR 2019, BRINK’S CONTINUES TO TARGET $625 MILLION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

* BRINKS - 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN