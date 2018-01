Jan 10 (Reuters) - Brinks Co:

* BRINKS CO - DEAL FOR ‍APPROXIMATELY $145 MILLION IN CASH​

* BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE CASH HANDLING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL

* BRINKS CO - ‍PLAN TO INVEST ABOUT $400 MILLION PER YEAR TO ACQUIRE BUSINESSES SIMILAR TO RODOBAN IN 2018 AND 2019​