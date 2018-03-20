BRIEF-Brinno announces 2017 dividend payment

March 20 (Reuters) - Brinno Inc

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividend of T$0.0417166 per share to shareholders for 2017

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.3082834 per share

* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$870,556 in total

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.65 for every one share

* Says it will distribute stock dividend of 1.4 million shares in total

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/WVTk45

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)