April 17 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* BRIO GOLD INC - OBTAINED A FINAL ORDER FROM ONTARIO SUPERIOR COURT OF JUSTICE APPROVING ITS PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT WITH LEAGOLD MINING CORPORATION

* BRIO GOLD INC - ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN Q2 OF 2018