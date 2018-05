May 15 (Reuters) - Brio Gold Inc:

* BRIO GOLD REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* QTRLY REVENUES FROM MINING OPERATIONS$60.9 MILLION VERSUS $59.5 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.07

* GOLD PRODUCTION FROM COMPANY’S THREE PRODUCING MINES WAS 9% LOWER DURING Q1 OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME QUARTER OF 2017

* QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION 46,057 OZ