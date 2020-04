BRIEF-Brioschi FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of EUR 7.0 Mln

April 14 (Reuters) - Brioschi Sviluppo Immobiliare SpA :

* FY SALES AND OTHER REVENUES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 53.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 18.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19 CRISIS, OBJECTIVES AND OPERATIONAL ACTIONS ENVISAGED IN BUSINESS PLANS ARE CONFIRMED WITH POSSIBLE CHANGES IN TIMING OF IMPLEMENTATION

* GROUP EXPECTS TO MEET OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL NEEDS WITH EXISTING CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, EXPECTED FLOWS FROM CHARACTERISTIC AND FINANCIAL OPERATIONS

* SEES TO MEET NEEDS ALSO WITH MORATORIUMS ON EXISTING LOANS GRANTED IN COVID-19 FIELD AS MEASURES OF SUPPORT DETERMINED BY AUTHORITIES

* OPERATIONAL AND COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES AIMED AT CARRYING OUT REAL ESTATE PROJECTS PORTFOLIO WILL CONTINUE WITH LIMITATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* SUSPENDS BUY-BACK PLAN