March 24 (Reuters) - Brisa Concessao Rodoviaria SA :

* SAYS COVID-19 PANDEMIC TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON MOVEMENT OF GOODS AND PEOPLE, WHICH WILL AFFECT TRAFFIC TO A NOT YET QUANTIFIABLE EXTENT

* SAYS OPERATING COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO EVOLVE IN LINE WITH INFLATION Source text: bit.ly/3blMVdp Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)