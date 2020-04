BRIEF-Brisbane Broncos Says Director Remuneration Reduced By 75% From 1 April To 31 Dec

April 17 (Reuters) - Brisbane Broncos Ltd:

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - DIRECTOR REMUNERATION REDUCED BY 75% FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 DECEMBER

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER REMUNERATION REDUCED BY 50% FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 OCTOBER 2020

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - 22 REDUNDANCIES EFFECTIVE FROM 27 MARCH

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - EXECUTIVE TEAM AND SELECTED SENIOR STAFF REMUNERATION REDUCED BY 20% FROM 1 APRIL 2020 TO 31 DEC 2020

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - IMPACT OF COVID 19 ON NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE (NRL) COMPETITION RESULT IN SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN REVENUE FOR 2020 FY

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - PERIODS OF LEAVE WITHOUT PAY FOR SOME EMPLOYEES WILL BE UNAVOIDABLE

* BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD - EMPLOYEES NOT USEFULLY EMPLOYED DURING PERIOD WILL BE REQUIRED TO AVAIL ANNUAL LEAVE AND LONG SERVICE LEAVE PROVISIONS