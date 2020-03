March 23 (Reuters) - Brisbane Broncos Ltd:

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 REVENUE AND PROFIT RESULTS OF BRISBANE BRONCOS GROUP WILL BE MATERIAL

* GIVEN HEIGHTENED UNCERTAINTY OF SITUATION, NOT POSSIBLE TO FORECAST WITH ACCURACY QUANTUM OF FINANCIAL EFFECT ON GROUP

* NATIONAL RUGBY LEAGUE COMPETITION WILL CONTINUE TO PROCEED WITH NO ACCESS TO GENERAL PUBLIC