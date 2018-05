May 7 (Reuters) - Briscoe Group Ltd:

* ON A SAME-STORE BASIS, GROUP’S SALES FOR QUARTER WERE 2.03% ABOVE Q1 FOR LAST YEAR

* UNAUDITED SALES FOR FIRST TRADING QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29 WERE NZ$146.4 MILLION, UP 3.57 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: