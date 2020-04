May 1 (Reuters) - Briscoe Group Ltd:

* Q1 SALES NZ$97.0 MILLION, 35.6% LOWER

* BOARD & SENIOR MANAGEMENT AGREE TO TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN FEES AND SALARIES OF 20% FROM MAY 2020

* EFFECT OF ONGOING ECONOMIC & SOCIAL IMPLICATIONS DUE TO COVID-19 ON H1REVENUE WILL BE SIGNIFICANT

* SEES ONLY MODEST PROFIT TO BE REPORTED FOR H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: