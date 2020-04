BRIEF-Bristol Myers Announces Positive Topline Result From Pivotal Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Opdivo Plus Yervoy vs Chemotherapy In Previously Untreated Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

April 20 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers:

* BRISTOL MYERS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULT FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VERSUS. CHEMOTHERAPY IN PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED MALIGNANT PLEURAL MESOTHELIOMA

* BRISTOL MYERS - SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY OBSERVED IN TRIAL REFLECTS KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF THE COMBINATION

* BRISTOL MYERS - OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY PROLONGED SURVIVAL COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY AT INTERIM ANALYSIS IN CHECKMATE -743

* BRISTOL MYERS - TRIAL OF OPDIVO IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ BMY.N]