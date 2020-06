BRIEF-Bristol Myers Announces Results From Phase 3 Zeposia Study In Ulcerative Colitis

June 2 (Reuters) - BRISTOL MYERS:

* BRISTOL MYERS - ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TRUE NORTH TRIAL EVALUATING ZEPOSIA IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* BRISTOL MYERS - PHASE 3 TRUE NORTH ZEPOSIA TRIAL ALSO MET KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF CLINICAL RESPONSE AND ENDOSCOPIC IMPROVEMENT

* BRISTOL MYERS - PHASE 3 TRUE NORTH ZEPOSIA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF CLINICAL REMISSION IN INDUCTION AT WEEK 10, IN MAINTENANCE AT WEEK 52

* BRISTOL MYERS - SAFETY PROFILE OF ZEPOSIA IN PHASE 3 TRUE NORTH TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED TRIALS