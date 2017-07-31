FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Clovis Oncology announce broad clinical collaboration
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers, Clovis Oncology announce broad clinical collaboration

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clovis Oncology announce a broad clinical collaboration to evaluate combination of opdivo (nivolumab) and rubraca (rucaparib) in phase 2 and pivotal phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says specific terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - specific terms of agreement were not disclosed

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍all three studies are expected to begin before end of 2017​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - phase 2 trial to evaluate opdivo in combination with rubraca, other compounds in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co says planned multi-arm clinical trials will be conducted in U.S., Europe, and possibly additional countries

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - phase 3 trials planned for 2017 will evaluate rubraca in combination with opdivo, rubraca as monotherapy, & opdivo as monotherapy

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co - ‍clovis will be study sponsor and conducting party for ovarian cancer study​

* Bristol-Myers Squibb - collaboration will also include phase 2 study to evaluate safety and efficacy of opdivo in combination with rubraca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.