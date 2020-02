Feb 13 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS FOR PRIORITY REVIEW BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR LISOCABTAGENE MARALEUCEL (LISO-CEL) FOR ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - FDA HAS SET A PDUFA GOAL DATE OF AUGUST 17, 2020