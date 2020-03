BRIEF-Bristol-Myers' multiple myeloma combo therapy fails late-stage study

March 9 (Reuters) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co:

* BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB REPORTS PRIMARY RESULTS OF ELOQUENT-1 STUDY EVALUATING EMPLICITI (ELOTUZUMAB) PLUS REVLIMID (LENALIDOMIDE) AND DEXAMETHASONE IN PATIENTS WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED, UNTREATED MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - PHASE 3 TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL IN PATIENTS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR TRANSPLANT

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - SAFETY PROFILE OF ERD WAS GENERALLY CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF EMPLICITI PLUS REVLIMID AND DEXAMETHASONE