BRIEF-Bristol-Myers - New Data Reinforce Durable Clinical Responses Of Orencia In Early Rheumatoid Arthritis

* NEW DATA REINFORCE IMPROVED AND DURABLE CLINICAL RESPONSES OF ORENCIA IN MODERATE-TO-SEVERE EARLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS PATIENTS WITH AUTOANTIBODIES LINKED TO MORE SEVERE DISEASE

* BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO - SEROPOSITIVE PATIENTS SWITCHING FROM ADALIMUMAB TO ORENCIA SHOWED TREND TOWARD HIGHER EFFICACY AT WEEK 48

* BRISTOL-MYERS - AMONG 76 SEROPOSITIVE RA PATIENTS WHO ENTERED OPEN-LABEL SWITCH PERIOD OVERALL SAFETY PROFILE OF ORENCIA WAS CONSISTENT WITH PRIOR STUDIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: